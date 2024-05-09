Watch: Piyush Goyal and Milind Deora Take Mumbai Local Train From Bandra to Borivali

Union minister and BJP’s candidate from Mumbai North Piyush Goyal and former Lok Sabha MP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader Milind Deora took a ride in a Mumbai local train from Bandra to Borivali earlier on Thursday, May 9.

Mahayuti leaders also interacted and took selfies with commuters on a local train during their journey from Bandra to Borivali in a campaign for ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Piyush Goyal is contesting from Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency as a BJP candidate after the party dropped Gopal Shetty. The constituency is dominated by Gujarati and North Indian voters, making it favourable for any BJP candidate.

Meanwhile, The Shiv Sena’s newly inducted Rajya Sabha member, Milind Deora, is interested in contesting this election. The Shiv Sena and BJP both believe that Hindutva's agenda will resonate in this constituency, so the two parties are positioning themselves as champions of Hindutva.