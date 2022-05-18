Weather Alert: Pre-monsoon rains in Mumbai in 2 days, IMD issues alert

The meteorological department has predicted that the monsoon will arrive earlier this year. The monsoon has started in Andaman and Nicobar on Monday. As a result, the monsoon is expected to arrive in Kerala four days earlier and in Mumbai three days earlier, according to the meteorological department. However, pre-monsoon is expected in Mumbai till Friday.

According to the meteorological department, the monsoon reached the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on May 15 instead of May 22, a week ahead of schedule. The regional meteorological department has forecast that it will reach Kerala by May 27 and then Mumbai from June 5 to 6. According to meteorologist Dinesh Mishra, pre-monsoon rains are likely in Mumbai from May 20 to 21.

Dinesh Mishra said that the cyclone that formed in the Bay of Bengal made the monsoon journey better. Therefore, monsoon will arrive ahead of time in Mumbai including Kerala. On the other hand, torrential rains are expected along the coast of Kerala in the next two days. According to the meteorological department, a yellow alert has been issued in nine districts of the state, including the Konkan coast. Therefore, there is a possibility of rain in many places in Maharashtra.

Cleaning is a big challenge for the municipality as the meteorological department has predicted early onset of monsoon. Cleaning of pre-monsoon nallah has not been completed yet. BMC has fixed May 31 for cleaning the nallah. So far, there is a lot of work to be done for cleaning the nallah.