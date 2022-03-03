What do you do with wet, dry waste? Wake up the municipality with the campaign of 'Lokmat' In Mumbai, only 40% of the societies are processing wet and dry waste separately.

Mumbai: If wet and dry waste is kept separate, collected separately and disposed of in a systematic manner, the problem of large scale waste will be curtailed. Few people try to keep wet and dry waste separate, even with a shout out. Their efforts are later thwarted by municipal garbage trucks. The waste is collected in the municipal vehicle and goes to the dumping ground. There is no planning between the municipal administration, the management of the societies and the citizens as to what exactly to do with this wet and dry. This reality is seen everywhere in the entire urban areas of Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan-Dombivali, Ambernath-Badlapur, Navi Mumbai, Panvel, Alibag, Vasai-Virar.

In Mumbai, only 40% of the societies are processing wet and dry waste separately. The Municipal Corporation does not have the authority to take legal action against the housing societies and commercial complexes which are incapable of breaking the rules. Therefore, even the notices issued by the municipality are going to waste again.

Wake up the municipality with the campaign of 'Lokmat' The Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) has been revived after Lokmat launched an anti-waste campaign in the 'Yata Kartavya Aahe' initiative and now it has moved ahead to provide for action in the NMC Act itself. Vehicles with three compartments will be taken to Mumbai

In some places, there are old garbage trucks, so there is no facility to separate the garbage. However, vehicles with three compartments will soon be taken over by the municipal corporation, while societies that do not sort and process waste have been warned to abide by the rules. - Suresh Kakani (Additional Municipal Commissioner) All the shouts in Thane too

Thane: In all the cities of the district, it is mandatory for the societies to sort the waste. However, he is not getting much response. Although the citizens give separate wet and dry waste, it is seen that they are going to dumping together. Corporation claims that 90% of waste has been sorted in Kalyan-Dombivali city. However, waste sorting is not done in Chali, slums and 27 villages.

The administration claims that 90% of waste is being sorted in Navi Mumbai. In fact, the proportion is much lower. Transportation is being done by a single vehicle. It has to be separated at the dumping ground. The city of Mira Bhayandar is said to have 50 to 60 tons of mixed waste. Since no household waste is collected in Gaothan, slum areas, the waste goes to the dumping ground together.

The waste problem in Vasai-Virar city is getting worse day by day. There is no land available in the city for solid waste disposal. This has raised the concern of the corporation. At present dumping ground is in use on 19 hectare land at Gokhivare. There is no space left to dump garbage.