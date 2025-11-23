Will November Turn Rainy for Mumbai? Find Out How Cyclone Senyar Is Expected to Influence Weather Across Coastal Maharashtra

A developing weather system over the Bay of Bengal, which could intensify into Cyclone Senyar, is expected to subtly influence several regions of Maharashtra in the coming days, including Mumbai. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a low-pressure system began taking shape around November 22 and is likely to strengthen into a depression by November 24. Weather scientists say this formation will draw moisture toward Maharashtra’s coastal belt, leading to changes in atmospheric conditions. These shifts could signal the end of the prolonged dry phase that the state has been experiencing for weeks.

Forecasts indicate that light rainfall is expected along the Konkan stretch on November 23 and 24, covering districts such as Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg. Even though the precipitation is predicted to be mild rather than intense, it is still expected to deliver some relief from the prevailing dry and warm climate. In Mumbai, light to moderate showers may occur over the next two days, with the coastal and western parts likely to record the highest rainfall. Increased cloud cover, particularly during afternoons and evenings, may give the city an overall unsettled and humid weather pattern for a short duration.

Senyar is confirmed for the Bay, but big uncertainty remains. Two circulations—one near Sri Lanka/Comorin Sea and another near Malacca—are competing to take the lead. we need 24–36 hrs for clarity. 🌧️🌀

The central and most powerful influence of Cyclone Senyar will remain far away from the Maharashtra coast, mainly affecting the Andaman and Nicobar Islands with very heavy showers and extremely rough sea conditions. Pune, on the other hand, is expected to remain largely unaffected by the system. The city may observe partially cloudy skies and a slight rise in nighttime temperatures due to moisture intrusion, but it is unlikely to experience notable or widespread rains during this period.

At present, no significant weather alerts have been issued for Mumbai or Pune, according to the current IMD reports. However, experts recommend that residents of coastal Maharashtra remain attentive to local alerts because the intensity and direction of the system may evolve further. Weather agencies are keeping a close watch on the developing situation and are expected to release additional updates as conditions change, ensuring that the public stays informed and prepared if the system strengthens beyond current predictions.