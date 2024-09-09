Wolf Threat in Mumbai? Forest Department Issues Clarification After Vikhroli Residents Mistake Golden Jackals for Wolves

Some of the local residents of Kannamwar Nagar, near Vikhroli (east), have complained to the Mumbai range forest department that they are noticing wild animals resembling `wolves' near their locality for the past two days, since they are attacking the local dogs. However, the wild animals spotted by locals were not wolves, as per a Times of India report. Officials of the forest department said that locals mistook jackals for wolves. Pawan Sharma, the honorary wildlife warden with the Mumbai forest department confirmed that jackals, including the golden jackal species reside in the mangrove forests in and around the coastal area of Vikhroli East and Kannamwar Nagar.

Sharma also said that the locals could have spotted jackals but mistook them for wolves due to news reports about wolf attacks in Bahriach. However, he also said that they would visit the area to investigate the complaint. Local residents said that several citizens had heard howling sounds, which caused the dogs to bark loudly. Amid the growing fear of jackals being mistaken for wolves, city environmentalists have requested the Eknath Shinde-led government to protect jackals' natural habitats. They also confirmed the presence of a few golden jackals in the mangrove area of Kannamwar Nagar.

While the forest department will investigate the matter, city-based environmentalists have called for the preservation of green bio-diversity. BN Kumar, a green activist, also said that three years ago, two golden jackals were spotted near the mangroves at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai. He further said that golden jackals are no longer seen there there due to the destruction of mangroves and wetlands.