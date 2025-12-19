Youtuber Payal Gaming Deepfake Viral Video: Maharashtra Cyber Registers FIR; Hunt for Accused Underway

The Maharashtra State Cyber Department has registered a criminal case in connection with a deepfake video circulated in the name of well-known YouTuber and digital content creator Payal Dhare, popularly known as ‘Payal Gaming’. An FIR has been lodged in the matter, and an intensive investigation is underway to trace those involved in the creation, circulation and alleged conspiracy behind the fake video.

Following a complaint filed by Payal Dhare, Maharashtra Cyber took swift cognisance of the matter and initiated a preliminary inquiry along with forensic analysis. The investigation revealed that the video in question was a deepfake created through the misuse of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology.

According to Maharashtra Cyber officials, the video was falsely projected as being associated with Payal Dhare and widely circulated on social media platforms, causing her severe mental distress, emotional trauma and damage to her reputation. Considering the seriousness of the offence, Maharashtra Cyber has registered the case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, the Information Technology Act, 2000, and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.

To safeguard the victim’s reputation and prevent further misuse, Maharashtra Cyber has also issued an official certification confirming that the viral video is a deepfake. This step is expected to help curb the further spread of the fabricated content.

Meanwhile, officials said that an in-depth investigation is ongoing using advanced cyber forensics, digital trail analysis and coordination with social media platforms to identify the original source of the video, the individuals or groups involved in its creation, and those who circulated it with possible motives of financial gain, harassment or defamation.