100 talented but needy NU

The sportspersons of RTM Nagpur University participate in in various sportsing activities and also win the medals but but finally despite the potential, 60 to 70 percent of the players are unable to perform at their best due to financial conditions. The decision to help such athletes has been taken by the university and it has been decided to provide financial assistance to 100 talented athletes who are financially weak.

On the occasion of Centenary of the University, the Management Council has started a scheme to select 100 talented athletes who are financially weak but can bring glory to the name of the University and the country in sports and give them financial assistance of five thousand rupees per month for special healthy diet, sports materials and advanced training.

Accordingly, this scheme will be started from the session 2023-24. Under this scheme, 50 boys and 50 girls will be selected for this project on the basis of their sports performance in previous years on the basis of financial status. The criteria prescribed by the government regarding EBC will be assumed regarding the financial situation. Athletes who do not have parents in Government, Semi-Government service will be given priority in selecting the beneficiaries. The interested beneficiaries have to submit the application in the prescribed format to the Director, Department of Sports and Physical Education of the University. A committee has been constituted under the chairmanship o Vice-Chancellor Dr. Subhash Chaudhary to scrutinize the applications and only after that the names of the selected students will be announced.The financial assistance fund will be deposited in the bank account of the students and the athletes are expected to use this amount for fitness training, sports training, sports psychologist consultation, sports physiotherapist consultation, nutritionist consultation etc.