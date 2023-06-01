11th std admissions begin at DPS

Both DPS Kamptee Road and MIHAN branches are known for their academic excellence and overall development of the students. To recognize the talent of the students and encourage them to develop further, the school is providing up to 100% scholarship to the students taking admission in class 11th. Both these branches have consistently achieved a 100% per cent results which reflects the exceptional quality of teaching and support provided by the faculty and staff. DPS has highly experienced faculty. DPS has state-of-the-art laboratories. Interested students and parents can contact DPS Kamptee Road or DPS Mihan for admissiona