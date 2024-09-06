1,300 to run in Pulse Marathon tomorrow

The 10 km and 21 km run will be timed using RFID timing chip. All the participants will get timing chip, certificate, T-shirt, finishers medal, post race refreshments and complete route support. Top three finishers in the men's and women's categories will be given cash prizes total worth Rs 49,000.

Commissioner of police Dr Ravinder Singal will be the chief guest on the occasion. Abhijit Mujumdar, Rajat and ajay Kapoor will also grace the occasion. Dr Mitesh Rambhia will be race director.

Speaking about fitness Dr Senghupta said, " Regular exereice has been proved to be beneficial for cardiovascular benefit. It is helpful in modulating the heart rate and it has been seen that keeping ones heart rate between 70-80 beats/ min is associated with better life expectancy. Regular exercise is known to prevent weight gain, reduce blood pressure, control blood sugar and delay the onset of

dementia and alzeimer’s disease", he said.

Vaishali Hadge, Subhash Mahant, Shrikant Tapase were also present at the press conference.