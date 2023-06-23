205 shooters vying for top honours

The winners of sub junior, junior and senior categories will be awarded cash prizes of Rs.5,300 and Rs.2,000 respectively along with medals and certificates. A total cash prize of 25, 0000 will be distributed.

The tournament was inaugurated with the lighting of the lamp in the presence of Divisional Deputy Sports Director Shekhar Patil, Asian Elite Gold Winner Champion Boxer Alfiya Pathan, Deputy Planning Commissioner of Nagpur Revenue Department Dhananjay Sutte and generalsSecretary of Nagpur Districts Rifle Association Chandrakant Deshmukh.

Vidarbha Adventure Association president principal Dr. Sharda Naidu, secretary Kishore Bagde, treasurer Nitin Gohane, member Preeti Dudalkar, Prof. Prashant Debre welcomed the guests with bouquets and souvenirs. The programme was moderated by Amit Dudalkar. Sharad Nichal, Kunal Nichal, Swapnil Mondhe, Principal Vijay Datarkar, Prof. Mohan Kadve, Prof. Surendra Tiwari, senior sports organiser Udhamsingh Yadav, Prof. Sriram Agalave and others were mainly present.