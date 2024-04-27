884 take part in 'Kirti' football trials

Vice-chancellor of RTMNU Dr Subuahs Chaudhary visited the venue and also attended the concluding function. He congratulated all the students who participated in the trial. On the occasion Dr Chaudhary congratulated all the students. Director of University Sports and Physical Education Department Dr. Sharad Suryawanshi, Member of Sports and Physical Board of the University. Dhananjaya Welhukar, Sports Authority of India observer r Bhavna Sutar, Arjuna and Dronacharya awardee Vijay Munishwar, RTMNU senate member Dr. Sanjay Chaudhary, Dr. Nitin Jangitwar, Dr. Aditya Soni, Shailesh Lambe of Abhinav Bindra Foundation and others were present.