A moment to cherish: Ritika

Nagpur, May 23

Meeting country's prime minister and shaking hands with him was a moment to cherish for life for city's talented shuttler Ritika Thaker.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the Thomas and Uber Cup Indian badminton teams at his residence on Saturday evening. Modi interacted with shuttlers who won historic Thomas Cup in Bangkok where the men blanked 14-time champions Indonesia 3-0 in the finals recently. Ritika Thaker who was the member of the Uber Cup team was thrilled to meet and shake hands with the PM. While talking to this newspaper Ritika said, “ It was a dream come true for her to meet the Prime Minister. Modi spent almost an hour with the players and encouraged them. Modi said that he was sure the girls would win the Uber Cup much sooner than later. This time, the Indian contingent made it to the quarter-finals. Daughter of Rahul and Dolly, Ritika is a student of Hislop College and trains under Ajay Dayal in Nagpur and also at Suchitra Academy, Hyderabad.