Aalliya for State shooting event
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 27, 2023 10:25 PM 2023-04-27T22:25:01+5:30 2023-04-27T22:25:01+5:30
A cadet of 4 Mah Naval Unit, Aaliya is one of the 20 participants who have been selected for the State meet. She will be representing Nagpur NCC Group Headquarter. Officiating Principal of Anjuman College of Engineering & Technology Dr Ahmed Sajjad Khan felicitated Aaliya for her achievements. He also congratulated sports head Dr Zakir Khan for his training.