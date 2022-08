ABC boys win close encounter against UBA

Nagur, May12

In an exciting encounter, Apollo Basketball Club (ABC) defeated United Basketball Academy (UBA)28-26 by just two points in the Junior Basketball Tournament organised under Khasdar Krida Mahotsav at Nutan Bharat Yuvak Sangh court, Bajaj Nagar, here on Thursday.

After losing first two quarters 4-11, 7-9 ABC hoopsters regrouped themselves and staged a spectacular come back by winning remaining two quarters 9-2, 8-4. Thanks to Vedant Deshmukh (9) and Shashank Ghadge (8) who played an important role in scripting sensational victory. For UBA, Swanand Jichkar (8) and Brijesh Shahu (7) tried their best but in vain.

In another match, Shivaji Nagar Gymkhana (SNG ) overcame Pande LayoutSporting Club (PLSC)38-26. The quarterwise score was 8-5, 12-7, 11-9, 7-5.Yash Kshirsagar (9) and Sarthak Dhuldhule (8) fashioned SNG victory. Hanuman Nagar Krida Mandal (HKM) downed Phoneix 46-36. Due to rains some matches had to be rescheduled.

Results

Boys: SNG (Yash Kshirsagar 9, Sarthak DHuldhule 8) bt PLSC (Harsh Sharma 6Pratyush M 5) 38-26 (8-5, 12-7, 11-9, 7-5); ABC Vedant Deshmukh 9, Shsshank Ghadge 8) bt UBA (Swanand Jichkar 8, Brijesh Shahu 7) 28-26 (4-11, 7-9, 9-2, 8-4);

HKM (Parth Borkute 13) bt Phoenix (Harshal Deogirkar 12) 46-36 (5-7, 16-4, 7-6, 18-17)

Revised FIxtures

Friday: 6am: SNG vs PBG (boys); 7am: ESKM vs NKM (Boys);

Saturday: 6 am: DKM vs PLSC (girls), 6am: NBYS vs GKM (boys); 7 am: SKS-B vs PBG (Girls), GKM vs HKM (girls)