Abhinav drub Nagpur Academy 6-1

Monali Khewale played an important role in Abhinav victory by scoring two goals in the 11th and 15th minutes. Pranjal Somkuwar (12th min), Shikha Kalakoti (17th min) , Neelam Nishad (26th min via PC), and Roshani Mendhe (39th min)were other goal scorers.

For Nagpur HockeyAcademy, Sonam Fulkkawar scored the lonely goal in the 22nd minute.

In another match, Eram and Police Women Hockey team played out a goalless draw.

For Eram Manshi Dhumal and Malvika played well but in vain. For CIty police Babita Khase and Poonam Shende missed an open chance in the ninth minute. For their rough play a green card was shown to Roshani Kupale.