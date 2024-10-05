AD College, JCPE women enter 'A' zone final

In the first semifinal, AD College defeated Cummins Women's College whereas host JCPE got the better of LAD College. The final will be played on Sunday. In all 14 teams are participating in the tournament. Earlier JCPE principal Dr Vijay Datarkar inaugurated the tournament Dr Raju Raut, Dr Sonali Bandre, Mahesh Mahto, Dr Mohan Kadve, Sachin Suryawanshi and others were also present on the occasion