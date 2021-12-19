AD College overall champs, Shadab, Nikita race to glory

Nagpur, Dec 19

AD College Bharsingi clinched the Men's Championship in the Inter College Cross Country Championship 2021-22 which was organised by the Department of Physical Education, Sports & Recreation, Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University, Nagpur.

AD College won the championship with 21 points whereas SB City College secured 2nd place with 71 points and PWS College finished third with 89 points.

Shadab Pathan of Arts College Sihora secured first place in the men's section with a timing of 30 min 43.12 sec. Rohit Jha of Gulab Nabi Azad SSM, Nagpur and Liliaram Bawane of AD College Bharsingi secured 2nd and 3rd place respectively with timings of 31 min 13.01 sec and 31 min 15.57 secs.

In the women's section, Nikita Raut of Mahila Mahavidyalya Nagpur claimed 1st place with a timing of 38 min 56.09 sec whereas Riya Dhohtare of Chakrapani College and Swati Panchbhudhe of HBT College secured 2nd and 3rd place respectively with the timings of 39 min 01.30 sec and 39 min 32.78 sec.

The prizes to the winners were given by VC of RTM Nagpur University Dr Subhash Choudhari, Pro-VC Dr. Sanjay Dudhe, Dr Dhanajay Welukar, Dr. Lalit JIwani, Dr. Sharad Suryawanshi, Dr. Vibekanad Singh, Dr. Aditya Soni.

Results

Men's: Shadab Pathan (Arts College Sihora - 30 min 43.12 sec), Rohit Jha (Ghulam Nabi Azad- 31 min 13.01 sec), Lilaram Bawane (AD College Bharsingi- 31 min 15.57 sec), Mohit ( PWS College 31 min 56.17 sec), Ajit Bhende ( AD College Bharsingi - 32 min 17.03 sec), Sagar Sindhapure ( AD College Bharsingi - 32 min 21.70 sec)

Women's" Nikita Raut (Mahila Mv - 38 min 56.09 sec), Riya Dhohtare (Chakrapani College - 39 min 01.30 sec), Swati Panchbhude (HBT College - 39 min 32.78 sec).

Pooja Panchbhudhe ( Lemdeo Patil College - 40 min 58.28 sec), Snehal Joshi (Govt College of Engineering - 41 min 16.52 sec), Vidhi Parihar ( Sant Gadge Maharaj College - 41 min 29.25 sec).