Aditya claims first State U-13 title

Last year he was winner of all three state tournaments in Under-11 category and U-13 runner-up in Sangli and semi finalist in Ratnagiri.

He has represented Maharashtra in National Badminton Championship-2022 in both U-11 and U-13 Boys Singles category. Right now Aditya is National No.11 and he is preparing to improve his ranking in upcoming National Ranking tournament at Itanagar(Arunachal Pradesh) and Hyderabad next month .Aditya Yaul is 6th Standard student of Bhavan's School koradi road branch and he regular practices at Divisional Sports Complex, Manakpur under the guidance of coach Amit Raut, Mohan Wahare and Vivek Nagrare.

Vihan-Varad wins U-11 doubles title

Vihan Nimkar and Varad Lanjewar won U-11 boys doubles title defeating Adiraj Shetty & Kaveer Mehta of Greater Mumbai 21-17, 21-14. Vihan & Varad plays under the guidance of coach Kunal Dasarwar at DNC Badminton Hall.