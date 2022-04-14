Admissions in full swing at DPMEI

Various courses offered at DPMEI include Herculean (A five-year program for the students of class 8), Resolute (A four-year program for the students of class 9), Prodigy (A three-year program for the students of class 10), Precision (A two-year program for students of class 11), Persistent (A one-year program for the 12th pass and repeater students). These courses are curated to meet the step-wise needs of the students at each level of their education.

DPMEI also offers crash courses in Biology for IIT and KVPY aspirants, Fisheries for state board students and, Applied Mathematics for the students who have left regular Maths but want to understand physics conceptually.

DPMEI has been nurturing young minds for the past 27 years. The institute is a result-oriented organisation. Our results are proof that the institute values and delivers academic brilliance. The institute has trained more than 15,000 students and 3800 students have become medical doctors and successful professionals. Beyond our successful history, the institute is home to renowned faculties who are stalwarts in their respective subjects.