Adnan's hattick in CPS (W) victory

Nagpur, Sept 29

Riding on the hat-trick by Adnan Chimthanwala, Centre Point School,Wardhmannagar defeated Dadasaheb Dhanwate Nagar Vidyalaya 3-1 in the ongoing YMCA Inter-School Under-16 Football Tournament at Rural Police ground, here on Thursday.

DD Nagar Vidyalaya took the lead in the 10th minute when Atharva Dhargave struc. However, then it was all Chimthanwala show as he went on goal scoring spree. He first leveled the score in the 14th minute and then scored back to back goals in the 20th and 29th minutes.

In another match, BVM Trimurti Nagar defeated Mahatma Gandhi High School 2-0 in tie-breaker. The score was nil during the regulation time. In a penalty shootout, Anway Menghare and devnash Khalchar scored the goals whereas Mahatma Gandhi School players missed all the attempts. Guru Harikishan Public School blanked St Vincent Pallotti 2-0. Abhisar Khobragade (14th min) and Mayank Pantawne (19th min) scored one goal each. Kids World School overcame K John Public School, Saoner 1-0. Thanks to Vedant Londhe who scored an all-important goal in the 29th minute.

BVM Ashti downed Ira International 3-0 to enter the next round. Immanuel Paul played an important role in the vicotory by striking twice in the 7th and 18th minutes. He was well supported by Aarayansh Rao who found the net in the 10th minute.

St Ann's English Schol recorded 4-0 win over SFS. Sahil Shende scored two goals in the 6th and 9th mnutes. Aditya Singh (16th min) and Tanmayy Dharmik (20th min) were other scorers.

Jain International defeated Narayana Vidyalayam 3-2 via sudden death.

In the girls section, Centre Point School, Dabha pipped St Ursula Girls High School 3-2 in sudden death. The score was nil during the regulation time. In the tie-breaker, Ishani Ghoshal and Adhya Choudhary scored for CPS. For St Ursula, Aancha Madavi and Sanjeevani Choudhary converted their opportunities.

In sudden death, Kshirja Sakalkar scored for Center Point School Dhaba whereas Manisha Halame missed for St Ursula.

Today's fixtures

St. John’s High School V/S Bishop Cotton School, State at 08:45 am; BVM Shrikrishna Nagar V/S SFS. High School at 09:15 am; Qidwai High School V/S St. Michael High School at 09:45 am; St. Vincent Pallotti School V/S St. Joseph’s Convent, Fetri at 10:30 am; Poddar International School V/S Center Point School, Katol Road at11:15 am; Indian Olympiad School V/S Delhi Public School, Mihan at 01:00 pm; K John Public School, Asoli V/S Anjuman English School at 1:30 pm.

Girls: Jain International School V/S SFS School, Nimkheda at11:45 am; Center Point School, Wardhaman Nagar V/S BVM Shrikrishna Nagar at12:30 pm.