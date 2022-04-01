AG College off to a flying start

Nagpur, April 1

Annasaheb Gundewar College defeated Ishwar Deshmukh College of Physical Education by huge margin of 123 runs in Dr Panjabrrao Deshmukh Memorial Cricket Tournament organised by the Department of Sports and Physical Education of Dhanwate National College on Friday.

Batting first AG College slammed 207 for six in 20 overs. Thanks to Kedar Jagtap who knocked off 77. He was ably supported by Shriyog who scored 59.. For IDCPE, Itiyaz and Sonu were chipped in with one wicket each.

In reply, IDCPE lost their wickets at regular intervals and were bowled out for a paltry 84 in 15 overs. Thanks to Sheikh who ripped through the batting lineup and captured six for 11 in four overs. For IDCPE only Aditya (24) and Bilal Ahmed (20) showed some resistance.

on Saturday Hislop College will take on Taywade College followed by another encounter between Prerna college and Gaikwad Patil Group.

Earlier executive committee member of Shivaji Education Society Hemant Kalmegh inaugurated the tournament in the presence of Shivaji Science College principal Dr Mahendra Dhore, Dr Jayant Wadle and others. Dr Devendra Wankhede conducted the proceedings while Dr Subhash Dadhhe proposed a vote of thanks. Dr Bharti Khapekar, Dr Vandana Ingle, Sunil Mujumdar, Dr Rajkumar Goswami and others were present on the occasion.