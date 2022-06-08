AGRC, Eagle Sports 'A' register easy victories

Accountant General Recreation Club rode on Ravins Jaiswal and Jitesh Singh’s double strikes as they thrashed Kamptee United in the ongoing Baidyanath Six-A-Side Flood-Lit Rink Hockey Tournament organised by Vidarbha Hockey Players Association at VHA ground.

Jaiswal scored goals in 6th and 30th minute while Singh scored in 20th and 23rd minute as AGRC beat Kamptee United 5-1. For Kamptee United Abhishek Gajbhiye scored in 30th minute.

In another exciting match played on late Tuesday night, Eagle A beat Late Sanjay Pande 2-1. Kaustubh Baradiya and Lalit Darwai scored for Eagle ‘A’ while Kunal Singh slammed the goal for Late Sanjay Pande Hockey (LSPH).

Results: School Boys: Ira International 14 (Parag Gaurkar (5), Udit Saini (5), Yash Patil (1), Harsh Gawande (3) bt St Vincent Pallotti 0.