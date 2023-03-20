AIR pile up 344/9 against Lipton

Four players including Danish Malewar (73, 90b, 10x4, 2x6), captain Kshitiz Dahiye (71, 118b, 6x4, 2x6), Akash Kombe (56, 40b, 3x4, 4x6) and opener Vaibhav Chouksey (56, 88b, 9x4) scored half-centuries and helped their team to put on a challenging total. After losing first two wickets for just 16 runs, Chouksey and Malewar made 104 run partnership for third wicket. Then Dahiya and Kome stitched up 70 run partnership for fifth wicket. Pushpak Gujar (30), Mayank Jasore (21) were other scorers.

For Lipon, Kushal Pimpalkar (3 for 63) was the main wicket taker. Minar Sahare (3 for 68) and Niraj Bobde (2 for 39) shared four wickets between them.