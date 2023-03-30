Alfiya bags gold, selected for Khelo India
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 30, 2023 07:55 PM 2023-03-30T19:55:01+5:30 2023-03-30T19:55:01+5:30
Participating in the 81 kg weight category, Alfiya Pathan of Nagpur University defeated Neha of Punjab University 5-0 in a one-sided affair to win the gold medal. In the earlier semi-final, Alfiya defeated Answara 5-0. Alfiya Pathan has been selected for the Khelo India Inter-University Championship on the basis of this performance in the competition.