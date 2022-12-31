Alfiya bags gold, selected for Khelo India

December 31, 2022

Participating in the 81 kg weight category, Alfiya Pathan of Nagpur University defeated Neha of Punjab University 5-0 in a one-sided affair to win the gold medal. In the earlier semi-final, Alfiya defeated Answara 5-0. Alfiya Pathan has been selected for the Khelo India Inter-University Championship on the basis of this performance in the competition.

Tags : Neha of Punjab University Neha of Punjab University Alfiya pathan Nagpur University