All India rapid chess tourney from Oct 5

Rs. 75,000/- will be awarded to first 25 players along with two best veterans, two best female participants and two best unrated players. The winner of the tournament will be richer by Rs 15,000 whereas the runner-sup will be awarded Rs 12,000. The second runners-up will be awrded rs 10,000. Trophies will be awarded to first three players and also to first 5 best boys and first 5 girls in each age group categories of Under-07, Under-9, Under-11, Under-13 and Under-15.

The entry fee will be Rs.500 per participants and will be accepted online till October 3. The organisers are expecting around 150 to 175 participants. Pravin Pantawane will be the chief arbiter of the tournament. NDCA treasurer Shriniwas Parkhi, EC member Deepak Patrikar and others were present at the press conference.