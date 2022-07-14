Aman, Aditya bring laurels to school

Nagpur,

Aman Naikane a student of Mahatma Gandhi English Medium School and Junior College won gold and silver medals in the 7th NSKI All India Karate Championship held at Hyderabad recently. He won gold in kata and silver in Kumite.Another student Aditya Singh won the sliver medal in Martial Art Competition held at Anjuman College.

Aman is the seventh standard student whereas Aditya Singh is studying in the fourth standard. School principal Dharmendra Parshivnikar, supervisor Deepali Kothe, sports teacher Ramchandra Wani, Priya Dakhale, Madhavi Wandhe, Sipin Singh, Anuradha Khadse, Madhuri Pawar, Reshkiran Athawale, Priti Dhamgaye, Mayuri Godhankar, Mangala Katane, Anupama Mon an others congratulated the students and wished them best luck.