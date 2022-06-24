Ameya bags doubled crown, Prutha, Kunjal triumph

Nagpur, June 24

Ameya Naktode bagged a double crown where as Prutha Dekate and Kunjal Mandlik triumphed in their respective categories in NagpurDistrict Under-17 and Under-19 Badminton Championship organised by Nagpur District Badminton Association (NDBA) at Subhedar Hall, here on Friday.

In the Under-17 boys singles, Naktode defeated Sanidhya Khanbdare 21-15, 21-18 and then he won the Under-19 crown defeating Shashank Kulal 21-13, 16-21, 21-18 in three games.

Prutha Dekate who earlier used to represent the Pune district won the Under-19 girls crown. In the final she got the better of Nehal Gosavi 21-13, 21-19 in straight two games. Kunjal Mandlik won Under-17 girls singles title defeating Nishika Gokhe 21-18, 21-11.

NDBA president Kundatai Vijaykar was the chief guest of prize distribution function.

Executive committee members Gurdeep Singh Arora, Bhavesh Deshmukh, chief referee Aditya Galande , assistant referee Kunalkaran Jaiswal were also present.

Results (all finals):

Boys U-17 Singles: Ameya Naktode bt Sanidhya Khandare 21-15, 21-18.

Girls U-17 Singles: Kunjal Mandlik bt Nishika Gokhe 21-18, 21-11.

Boys U-17 Doubles: Jeeva Pillai- Varun Kolte bt Adwait Mistri-Preyansh Rathi 21-15, 18-21, 21-14.

Girls U-17 Doubles: Krisha Soni-Pinak Rokde bt Aditi Dhamankar-Nishika Gokhe 21-12, 21-19.

Boys U-19 Singles: Ameya Naktode bt Shashank Kulal 21-13, 16-21, 21-18.

Boys U-19 Doubles: Malhar Joshi-Sanvik Chaudhari bt Ameya Naktode-Shashank Kulal 21-12, 21-15.

Girls U-19 Singles: Prutha Dekate bt Nehal Gosavi 21-13, 21-19.

Girls U-19 Doubles: Ananya Durugkar-Nehal Gosavi bt Aditi Sadhankar-Sophia Simon 21-17, 21-11.