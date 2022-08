Amma FC emerge football champion

Nagpur, May 26

Amma FC defeated Nagpur Gymkhana 2-0 to win women football tournament organised under Khsadar Krida Mahotsav at Suyog Nagar ground, here on Thursday. Roshni Khobragade (30th min)and Sneha Uikey ( 40th min) scored one goal each within a span of ten minutes. The winner walked away with Rs 21,000 whereas the runners-up got the cash prize of Rs15,000.

Vicky Kukreja, NDFA president HareshVora, Navneet Singh Tuli, Nagesh Sahare

.Sanjay Kathale, Sheshrao Gotmare and Prakash Rao were also present on the occasion.

Individual prizes

Best player of final match: Muskan Upadhyaya (Amma F.C), gest goalkeeper:

Ratna Bhalavi (Amma F.C), Best defender: Stanzin Tsoma, best player of runner up team: Sweety Singh, best defender losing team: Akansha Shelar.