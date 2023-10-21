Another run chase, another victory

In group 'D' Vidarbha is leading by 12 victory with three victories in three matches under their belt. Vidarbha chased the target of 212 in 17.5 overs sparing seven wickets and the hero of Vidarbha's vitory was former Karnataka cricketer Karun Nair who is playing for Vidarbha as a professional player. He slammed unbeaten 95 in just 52 balls hitting 11 boundaries and three sixes. In-form batsman Shubham Dubey was more aggressive than him as he played an unbeaten knock of 58 in just 20 balls hitting six sixes and three boundaries. Both made match winning 105 run unbroken partnership for fourth wicket and fashioned Vidarbha's victory.

Captian Atharva Taide (30, 15b, 5x4, 1x6) and Dhruv Shorey who played an important role in Vidarbha's victory over Rajasthan two days back strated Vidarbha's proceedings. When Shorey was on just six runs he was bowled by Akash deep. Then Taide was trapped by Ishan Porel with 65 runs on board. That was the only moment of jubilation for Bengal as then it was all Karun Nair show. He and Nayan Chavan (13, 14b, 1x4) added 44 run for third wicket partnership. After departure of Chavan, Nair and Dubey sent Bengla bowlers on leather hunt and notched up the victory. This is Nair's second highest total for Vidarbha after Jitesh Shjarma's century in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Earlier Indian pacer Umesh Yadav claimed a wicket haul as West Bengal made 214 for 3 in 17.5 overs. The pacer was ably supported by Akshay Karnewar who claimed three for 32. For Bengal, opener AR Easwaran (60, 33b, 7x4, 2x6) and Abhishek Porel (43, 30b, 2x4, 3x5) made 96 run partnership for first wicket. Ritwik Roy Chowdhury (26, 14b, 1x4, 2x6) and Shakir Habib Gandhi (28, 15b, 3x4, 1x6) were other scorers. Vidarbha will play its third league match against Pondicherry on October 23.

Brief scores

West Bengal: 212 for 8 in 20 overs (AR Easwaran 60, Abhishek Porel 43, Umesh Yadav 5 for 33, Akshay Karnewar 2 for 32)

Vidarbha: 214 for 3 in 17.5 overs (Karun Nair 95*, Shubham Dubey 58*, Atharva Taide 30, Akash Dep, Ishan Porel and Shahbaz one each)