Ansari in Maha football team

Manipur. Rizwan was selected on the basis of his excellent performance in the Under-19 state

schools’ tournament held in Kolhapur.

School’s vice-president Mohd Altaf-ur-Rahim, secretary Altafur-Rahim, Joint secretary Jameel Ahmed, Headmaster Iftekhar Ahmed, Masroor Ahmed, Supervisor Sajid Ahmed Khan, Suhail

Ahmed, Junaid Abrar, Akhtar Jamal and others congratulated Ansari for his selection.