Archer Ojas hopeful of medal in US

Nagpur, Sept 8

City archer Ojas Deotale who recently hogged the limelight by breaking three junior world records at the assessment trials held at NCDE in Sonepat and got selected for US event is hopeful of medal in his maiden international tour.

Lions Club Nagpur Continental honoured him at a function held at Nagpur Press Club on Thursday. Balbir Singh Vij of Lions Club Nagpur Continental, president of Nagpur District Archery Association Mukul Mule, Deotale's coach Zeeshan shared the dais.

While interacting with media persons Ojas a, student of Madhavrao Wankhede Physical Education College, Kamptee said, " I am hopeful of a medal during the US championship in October and for that, I am concentrating on mental as well as physical health". In future Ojas wants to represent the country in 2028 Olympics. " Our compound event has been introduced for the first time in 2028 Olympics and my ultimate aim is to represent the country and win the medal", he said. Ojas's coach Zeeshan and Mukund Mule have appreciated the archer as future prospect and said that he has a bright future in archery.

Ojas has also been selected for the National Games on the basis of his performance in the selection trials where he achieved overall first position in an individual event held at Amravati. In 2nd Khelo India, he achieved the first position in the elimination event at SAI Aurangabad. He has also represented RTM Nagpur University in KheloIndia University Games held at Bengaluru in April 2022.

Apart from it, Ojas has excelled in various state and national-level championships. Not just archery, Ojas has won medals in skating and gymnastics. " In 2018 summer I attended one summer archery camp and gradually attracted towards this game. Now I am focussing only on this game," said Ojas before he signed off.