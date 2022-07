Arushee shines in All-India karate

Nagpur, July 14

St. Xavier's High School Hiwri Nagar Nagpur, student Arushee Rajesh Bhamkar bagged silver Medal in Kumite and bronze in kata event at " 7th NSKAI All India Open Karate Championship held at Hyderabad recently.

Principal Surabhi Barshikar has congratulated Arushee for her excellent performance on behalf of chairman Dr. AF Pinto, Managing Director Grace Pinto and administrator Nishit Vijayan.