Aryan takes hattrick as RCOEM win by one run

Batting first RCOEM scored 147 for seven in 20 overs. Ansh Asati top scored with 43 runs and he was ably supported by Parth Dorajia (27) and Omkumar Patil (25). For Hislop, Anurag Shirke claimed three wickets for 36 runs while Govind Pande got two for 20.

In reply, Hislop missed the target by just one runs. They scored 146 losing six wickets in 20 overs. Govind Pande's 46 run knock went in vain. Kartik Pawar (31) also batted well. Arua Deogade ripped thru the batting line up and claimed four wickets conceding 16 runs.

In another match, DNC senior college team drubbed their juniors by 129 runs. Batting first DNC senior team piled up 186 for nine i 20 overs. Thanks to Mandar Mahale who played a brilliant knock of 78. Satyajeet Bhoyar (44) and Amanda Mokhade (28) also batted well. For DNC Junior, Kaustubh Salve and Nilesh Cinchghare claimed two wickets each.

In reply DNC Junior were bundled out for a poor total of 57 in 15 overs. OnlyChaitanya (12), Mohit and Akash (11 each) managed to cross the double-digit. For DNC senior, Vivlesh Badallu and Satyaeet Bhoyar got two wickets each.

Two quarters would be played on Tuesday. Dr Ambedkar College will take on Sindhu Mahavidyalaya whereas AG College will lock horns with JCPE.