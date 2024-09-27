Ashiq takes CR into final

Mohammad slammed back to back goals in the 35th and 39th minutes to put Central Railway in the driving seat. In the 44th minute, Kamlesh Swami stretched the lead 3-0 thru excellent goal.

After a change of ends, Mervin Stephen reduced the deficit for Western Railway. His team mate netted fabulous goal in the 71st minute to make the equation 3-2. However, his joy was shortlived as Shahbaz Pathan netted fourth goal for Central Railway and sealed the fate of opponents.

As per match commissioner's decision, the third place match will be played on Saturday at 12 noon and the final will be played as per schedule.