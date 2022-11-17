Ashwin, Kshitij, Rohan, Akshaya excel

For their achievement, they were felicitated on NIT Swimming Pool at the hands of chief coach Dr Pravin Lamkhade and Vishal Chandurkar.

Ashwin who recently won several medals at the state veterans swimming competition was the fastest finisher among all above. Participating in the age category 30-34 men Ashwin completed the above mention distance in 06.54.52 sec hrs.

Kshitij who participated first time in this event in age category 25-29 men completed the above mention distance in 07. 17. 06 sec.

Rohan who started learning swimming just four months back for this event participated in age category of 25-29 men and completed the above mention distance in 07. 13:20 hrs. Akshaya who recently won several medals at the state veterans swimming competition was the only women participant from the city. She participated in mixed team event in this competition and was the fastest finisher in swimming contributing her team to get overall 5th Place in the above event. Participating in the Team event her team “Nagpur Athelin” completed the above mention distance in 06.11.13 hrs.