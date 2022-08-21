Aurangabad FC win Sahare football title

Nagpur, Aug 21

Aurangabad FC defeated Abid FC 3-1 to win Aai Kusum Sahare Memorial Football Tournament at Reshibagh ground here on Saturday.

In the 35th minute, Kamal Oladele opened the account for the Aurangabad outfit. Ten minutes later Thomas Gomes increased the lead 2-0. In the 55th minute Karlos struck and sealed the fate of opponents. For Abid FCIrshad Ahmed found the net in the 55th minute but that was too late.

Thomas Gomes who scored 13 goals in seven matches was declared best player of the tournament. He received LED TV. Naim Ansari of Sim's FC was declared best goalkeeper best shooter prize went to

Muddarsir Ali (Aurangabad FC). Rockey of Shree Ganesh was declared best defender. Irshad Ahmed was adjudged as best player of the final whereas best captain prize wet to Abid of Abid FC.

MLC Pravin Datke distributed the prizes in the presence of Dr

Sharad Suryawanshi, Navneet Tuli, Sunil Nandurkar, founder of Aai Foundation Nagesh Sahare , Akhilesh Paul, noted cricket coach Shishir Sydame, Nagrare , Chotte Sahab, Harshad Kajii, Lucky Khan Satyam, Nishant Dehariya and others.