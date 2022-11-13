Baby league: NDFA cancels NOC given to Sportians

Therefore, the permission of conducting the baby league by Sportian Football Club permission stand cancelled. Western India Football Association. NDFA has also canceled the NOC given to WIFA for the Sporting Club. According to NDFA, the rate of entry fees are abnormal and not conducive in promoting baby league football tournament. This step has been taken so that the clubs and parents should waste their valuable money. Further NDFA will be conducting baby league tournament in the month of January for all age groups and entry fees will be Rs 50 only for each team. NDFA has rejected the application of Sportians and the club is not allowed to conduct the baby league.