Badminton: DNC, Hislop enter final

Nagpur, Sept 30

Hosts Dhanwate National College and Hislop College entered the badminton finals on the third day of 22nd Dr. Panjabrao Deshmukh Sports Festival at Dhanwate National College on Friday.

In men's kabaddi, SB City College defeated Dhanwate National College 18-5, 1-12 in the semi-finals. Also, Renuka College beat Tidke College by three points 12-6, 6-15 and qualified for the quarter-finals. CP Berar College downed Hislop College 20-12 whereas YCCE edged out HA College 31-23. Ishwar Deshmukh College got the better of Priyadarshini College 21-19 in the quarter-final.

GH Raisoni College beat VNIT 1-0 in a closely contested football match to enter the semi-finals. In another close match, PWS College defeated hosts DNC 4-2 in the penalty shootout.

Ramdeobaba College of Engineering and Management (RCOEM) defeated MP Deo College 44-35 in the basketball quarterfinals. In volleyball, GH Raisoni defeated Shivaji Science College and entered the quarter-finals. Also, Kamala Nehru College defeated Priyadarshini College 17-25, 25-18, 15-11.The prize distribution ceremony of the four-day sports festival will be organised on Saturday. District collector Vipin Itankar will be the chief guest on the occasion. MLA Mohan Mate, Shivaji Education Society executive member Hemant Kalmegh, Dr. Sharad Suryavanshi and principal of Shivaji Science College Dr. Mahendra Dhore will also grace the occasion.