Credence Security, leading regional VAD, rebrands as 'TRINEXIA' to Drive New Era for Innovation and Cyber Resilience

Credence Security - a PAN-EMEA specialty Value-Added Distributor, together with its sister companies Cyber Security South Africa and Cyber Security Africa Distribution, has announced an extensive rebranding effort that will see the three firms consolidated under a unified brand identity called TRINEXIA.

Effective immediately, the rebranding represents Credence Security's accelerated growth and reflects the company's focus on providing a comprehensive and integrated approach to cybersecurity distribution.

The name TRINEXIA combines the prefix tri pertaining to the three entities and nexus meaning "a connection or series of connections," representing the company's vital role of serving as a link between vendors, channel partners and customers. The consolidation of the brands will provide vendors, resellers, and end users with a comprehensive view of the companies' presence and capabilities across Europe, Middle East, India and African (EMEIA) markets.

Credence Security has established itself as a premier VAD across the Middle East and India, working with global leaders in cybersecurity and digital forensics. In 2015, the company was acquired by CYBER1, an international cybersecurity consulting and solutions, and Nasdaq First North Growth Market-listed firm.

Vivian Gevers, Chief Operations Officer, TRINEXIA, said, "We are confident that in this new chapter, we will be able to build deeper relationships with our leading vendors and partners across our territory. I am optimistic for the year ahead and I look forward to working closely with our local and global teams in identifying and seizing new opportunities for growth."

TRINEXIA Middle East & India will usher in a new era of innovation and cyber resilience in the face of rapid digital transformation and increasing demand for strategic cybersecurity. Under the unified identity, the company will harness decades of proven security expertise, research and state-of-the-art technologies to deliver exceptional results. It will also allow the firm to further empower partners and customers to thrive while and effectively foiling advanced persistent threats, malicious adversaries, and internal malpractice.

Garreth Scott, Managing Director, TRINEXIA Middle East & India, said: "As we embark on a new year, we deemed it the fitting time to introduce a revamped brand identity. TRINEXIA perfectly encapsulates our ethos that working together leads to more effective and efficient solutions in the digital era. Furthermore, we strongly believe that our new identity defines our journey as a premier provider of cybersecurity, digital forensics, and IT security solutions, and better positions us in delivering cutting-edge solutions that will safeguard customers from the ever-evolving cyber threats and investigation complexity of today and tomorrow."

Established in 1999, TRINEXIA (formerly Credence Security, Cyber Security Africa Distribution and Cyber Security South Africa) a PAN-EMEA specialty Value-added Distributor, and a leader in providing the most trusted solutions within Cyber Security, Digital Forensics, Application Security, Identity & Payments, Data Security & Governance space.

We are a pure-play provider of cybersecurity and forensics solutions, to both public and private sector enterprises. At TRINEXIA, we are consistently and successfully adding great value to our partner community, with our partners, we design and deliver intuitive, trusted, and leading solutions that are customized to achieve the required results, whilst being admired for our people, partnerships, and performance.

For more information visit www.trinexia.com and follow us across all social media platforms.

