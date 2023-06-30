Baidyanath district badminton from July 10
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 30, 2023 10:00 PM 2023-06-30T22:00:02+5:30 2023-06-30T22:00:02+5:30
The tournament will be held under the auspices of Maharashtra Badminton Association. The last date of entry and withdrawal is July 5.
A total of 46 events will be held during the five-day tournament. A player can participate in a maximum three events and only online entries from www.mbasso.in will be accepted, informs a press release from NDBA.
All Matches till quarter-finals will be conducted of 15 points best-of-three games with extension up to 21 points. Semi-finals and finals will be played 21 points best-of-three in regular format.
The entry fee for singles is Rs 1000 and for doubles Rs 2000. NDBA Registration fees is Rs 100.