BFI recognises Maha Basketball Association

Nagpur, July 15

Basketball Federation of India (BFI) has given its affiliation to Maha Basketball Association headed by Dr Dhananjay Welukar as president, Shiv Chhatrapati Awardee Shatrughna Gokhale as secretary and Jayant Deshmukh as treasurer.

According to Gokhale a letter in this regard is received from the Basketball Federation of India. The affiliation committee of the BFI evaluated the documents in accordance with the National Development Sports Code of India and Basketball Federation of India Constitution and granted recognition to Maha Basketball Association for the development of the game of Basketball in the state of Maharashtra. Since 2019, an Ad-Hoc committee of BFI was looking after the affairs of Basketball in State.

The newly-recognised association intended to work for the betterment of Basketball players, coaches, officials along with the district-level organisations. Apart from conducting the various state championships, Maha Basketball Association will be holding a rural development programme to reach aspiring players in the rural areas.