Bhagini Mandal badminton tourney begins

In all 183 players are participating in the tournament which has total 219 matches in 11 eventson four courts.

NDBA president Kundatai Vijaykar inaugurated the tournament in the presence of Bhagini Mandal president Arundhati Mahajan, secretary Chitra Ghare, chief referee Aditya Galanhde, NDBA EC member Gjurdeep Singh Arora, Aarti Pendsey, Jayashree Kulkarni, Sandhya Bhoyte, Jyoti Hiwale and others.

On this occaison, Vijaykar said that this is for the first time badminton event for Under-9 boys and girls has been introduced and it received good response from budding city shuttlers.