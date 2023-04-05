Bharti, Riddhi guide SGCA to victory

Batting first SGCA scored 140 for 7 in 20 overs. Thanks to Bharti Fulmalli (53, 41b, 5x4, 3x6) and Riddhik Naik (51, 53b, 9x4) who scored match-winning half-centuries. For NCA '1', Akshara Itankar (3 for 24) was the main wicket-taker. Saniya Chaurasia, Ankita Bhongade and Bhoomika Umbarje were chipped in with one each.

In reply, NCA '1' were restricted to 105 for 8 in 20 overs. Thanks to Disha Kale who claimed three wickets for 20 runs. She was well supported by Sayukta Zinge (2 for 12). For NCA '1', Bhoomika Umbarje (38), Mansi Borikar (15 not out) , Ankita Bhongade and Aditi Bante (11 each) tried their best but in vain.