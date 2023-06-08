Bhavyashree bags bronze medal

Bhavashree bagged the bronze medal in the women's category with a time of 10 minutes 46.33 seconds. For the past two years, she was away from the medal in the national competition due to various reasons. However this time she ended her medal drought . Bhavyashree continued the glorious tradition of Pandit Bachcharaj Vyas Vidyalaya winning medals in national competitions after Sayli Waghmare.

A student of Pandit Bachraj Vyas School and Junior College, Bhavyashree is an athlete of Nav Maharashtra Krida Mandla and regular player of Khelo India training centre of Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Nagpur University. She practices under the guidance of Sayli Waghmare, the coach of the training center and Jitendra Ghorddekar. About this performance of Bhavashree, Director of Nagpur University Sports Department Dr. Sharad Suryawanshi has expressed his satisfaction over her performance. Vice-Chancellor of RTM Nagpur University Dr. Subhash Choudhary, Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr. Sanjay Dudhe, registrar Dr. Raju Hivse, Chairman of Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal Sanjay Shirpurkar, secretary Adv. Upendra Joshi, school principal Archana Joshi, Vice Principal Renuka Khalatkar, Bhau Kane, Dhananjay Kane, NDAA president Gurudev Nagarle, chairman Umesh Naidu, treasurer Dr. Sanjay Chaudhary, SJ Anthony, Ram Wani, Nagesh Sahare, Shekhar Suryawanshi, Ravindra Tong, Archana Kottewar, Avinash Pantawane have congratulated Bhavyashree.