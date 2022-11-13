Bhiwapurkar, Naidu on MSLTA body

While Dr Bhiwapurkar will continue as treasurer, Naidu has been elected as councilor. MSLTA has included their first lady councilor Varsha from Bombay Gymkhana. Sunder Iyer introduced the guests while Bharat Oza conducted the meeting.

Managing council

President: Bharat Oza, chairman: Prashant Sutar, vice-presidents: Dilip Rane, Kishor Patil, Vishwas Lokare, Chandrakant Dalvi and Satyapal Jain.

vice chairman: Rajeev Deshpande, secretary: Sunder Iyer, joint secretaries: Rajiv Desai, Nikhil Sampat and Sheetla Bhonsale, treasurer: Suhir Bhiwapurkar, councillors: Abhishek Tamhane, Amit Shroff, Varsha Swamy, Shivom Mor, Anil Panjwani, Khushrow Shroff, Dr Uday Vora and Vijay Naidu.