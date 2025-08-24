Bhonsala boxers bring laurels

A total of 29 students of Bhonsala Military School, Nagpur took part in the said event in various weight categories. The performance of these cadets was absolutely scintillating, as all the 29 participating students had a podium finish. The cadets of Bhonsala Military School, Nagpur dominated the entire tournament and finished with 19 gold medals and 10 silver medals.

The gold medal winners in Under-14 section include Aryan Thombre, Sanbhav Meshram, Rihas Gaikwad and Laksh Kharkar. Silver Medal. Shorya Khune, Rudra Mahalle, Daksh Wagh, Manan Ingole won the silver medals.

In the Under-17 category, Kalpak Giripunje, Rohit Khairwar, Nirmay Madne, Rajdeep Rawal, Harshit Khanorkar, Arush Ujwane and Krishna Kherde. The silver medal winners include Manthan Kale, Harshit Bhoyar, Vansh Sahu and Jaideep Fulzele.

In the under-19 age category, Mohan Kongere, Kishor Padwal, Prem Harad, Sumit Bandebuche, Parh Bakliwal, Om Haldar, Rushikesh Thakre, Hemant Dongarwar won gold medals whereas Nayan Dhote and Prathamesh Tandan clinched silver.

All the 19 gold medal winners will now participate in the Divisional Level Inter-School Boxing Championship Championship.

The students had worked hard and prepared under the expert guidance of their Coach Subedar Jagdish Dighe and Nitesh Patle. The school management, Col Amarendra Hardas, the Commandant, principal Ajay Shirke and entire staff of the school congratulated the cadets for their outstanding performance.