Blues, Ansar play goallesss draw

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 24, 2023 08:30 PM 2023-11-24T20:30:08+5:30 2023-11-24T20:30:08+5:30

Blues’ Aryan Banerjee manned the defence well as he denied Ansar forwards and space to move inside the rectangle. ...

Blues, Ansar play goallesss draw | Blues, Ansar play goallesss draw

Blues, Ansar play goallesss draw

Google News Next

Blues’ Aryan Banerjee manned the defence well as he denied Ansar forwards and space to move inside the rectangle.

In the midfield, Amir Anjum was the best performer for Blues. For Ansar, Sujat played exceptionally well in the midfield.

Ansar Club now have nine points from six games while Blues have played seven matches for six points

Open in app