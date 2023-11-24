Blues, Ansar play goallesss draw
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 24, 2023 08:30 PM 2023-11-24T20:30:08+5:30 2023-11-24T20:30:08+5:30
Blues’ Aryan Banerjee manned the defence well as he denied Ansar forwards and space to move inside the rectangle. ...
Blues’ Aryan Banerjee manned the defence well as he denied Ansar forwards and space to move inside the rectangle.
In the midfield, Amir Anjum was the best performer for Blues. For Ansar, Sujat played exceptionally well in the midfield.
Ansar Club now have nine points from six games while Blues have played seven matches for six pointsOpen in app