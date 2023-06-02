Boxer Alfiya bags gold medal in KIUG

Alfiya Pathan, who played under the guidance of coach Ganesh Purohit, dominated in all the rounds of the competition in the boxing competition held in Noida. Alfiya, a student of Saraswati College, participated in the 81 kg category. She reached the semi-finals after defeating a player from Punjab University 5-0 . In the semi-finals, Alfiya easily reached the finals as the CHSU varsity players failed to appear at the venue. In the final round, she faced Swati from CRSU. In this match, Alfia gave a strong performance and won the gold medal by defeating Swati by 5-0. Alfiya has previously won a title in World Youth Boxing and a gold medal in the Asian Women's Championship as well as other boxing competitions.

On Friday, the men's team of the university participated in Yogasana event. The men's team secured their place among the top five teams in the tournament with a strong performance. The final round of this competition will be held on Saturday and the sports director of RTM Nagpur University Dr Sharad Suryawanshi believes that the men's team will continue their performance and get the gold medal like last year.