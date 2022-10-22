BVM Ashti skaters bring laurels

7th St. Vincent Palloti Memorial Roller Skating Championship that was organised in association with Nagpur District Roller Skating Association at St. Vincent Palloti School recently.

Many schools across Nagpur participated in this competition. Giving an outstanding performance, five students of Bhavan’s B.P. Vidya Mandir, Ashti brought laurels to the school by winning two gold medals, two silver medals and one bronze. Rehansh Jhambani (Std. IV) and MsShivanya Dhariwal (Std. I) bagged a gold medal in U-11 and U-7 categories respectively while Anaika Kriplani (Std. II) and Pragun Sharma (Std. I) won a silver medal in U-9 and U-7 categories respectively. Veera Bang (Std. I) won a bronze medal in the U-9 Category. Sports teacher Aanchal Naidu guided the students. Principal Vandana Bisen highly applauded the students and congratulated them and the sports teacher on their success.